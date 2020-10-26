Eleanor Louise Vlack
Eleanor Louise Vlack, age 81, of Venice, Florida, passed away on October 20, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1939 in New Milford, CT. Eleanor was a medical secretary prior to her retirement and moving to Venice. She is survived by her cousin, Lily Mae O'Such and her children and preceded in death by her son, William. A graveside service will be held at the New Milford Town Cemetery in New Milford, CT at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
