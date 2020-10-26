1/
Eleanor Vlack
1939 - 2020
Eleanor Louise Vlack
Eleanor Louise Vlack, age 81, of Venice, Florida, passed away on October 20, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1939 in New Milford, CT. Eleanor was a medical secretary prior to her retirement and moving to Venice. She is survived by her cousin, Lily Mae O'Such and her children and preceded in death by her son, William. A graveside service will be held at the New Milford Town Cemetery in New Milford, CT at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in New Milford Spectrum on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
