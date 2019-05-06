Elizabeth Jane Marsicano

Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Marsicano, born on November 19, 1935 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, passed away at age 83 on April 27, 2019 in New Milford, Connecticut. Jane was the loving wife of Nicholas J. Marsicano. She was preceded in death by her sister, Adrienne Davenport. Jane is survived by her sons, Laurence Marsicano, Nic Marsicano and John Marsicano; daughter, Gina Roberts; and grandchildren, Paige Marsicano, Cara Marsicano, Davin Roberts, Tori Roberts, and Angelina Marsicano. She was a member of the prayer group and choir at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, as well as a volunteer at the Thriftmart of New Milford. The family invites donations in Jane's name to the Thriftmart of New Milford. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 25; calling hours from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and Mass from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, New Milford, Connecticut. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 6, 2019