Eric Swanson
Eric N. Swanson
Eric N. Swanson of New Milford, CT, passed away at home Thursday August 13, 2020 at the age of 87.
He was born March 15, 1933 in New Preston, CT, son of the late Waldemer and Lena (Cogswell) Swanson. On November 21, 1951 he married Helen Bourdeau in Roxbury CT. They have lived in New Milford for 67 years. Eric worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 25 years before retiring in 1975.
Besides his wife Helen, Eric is survived by his sons Ernest of New Milford, CT. Craig (Sheila) of New Britain CT, Kevin (Diane) of New Milford, daughters Deborah Swanson of New Milford, CT, Victoria Adamson of Chase City VA, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will take place at the family's convenience due to the pandemic. Contributions in Eric's memory may be made to the New Milford VNA and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

Published in New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
