|
|
Frank J. McGrath
New Milford – Frank J. McGrath, age 97, of New Milford, died Thursday December 5, 2019 at Candlewood Valley Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Anne (Herbermann) McGrath.
Mr. McGrath was born April 14, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio son of the late Frank J. and Marion (Shannon) McGrath. He was retired from Exxon Corporation where he had worked as a chemical engineer for many years and was a communicant of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. He enjoyed playing golf, poker, fencing and eating raw oysters, was a devout Catholic and true family man.
Mr. McGrath proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II.
Mr. McGrath is survived by his children: Nancy McGrath of Framingham, MA, Frank J. McGrath and his wife Tracy of Natick, MA, John P. McGrath and his wife Ann of Bethlehem, PA, Susan Blyde of Stoneham, MA and Amy Manetta and her husband Damon Manettas of Billerica, MA, his 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. McGrath's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday December 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's Disease or to Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20, 2019