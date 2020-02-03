|
Gary Fitzherbert
Jun 18, 1947 - Jan 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Fitzherbert announces that he passed away January 23, 2020. Gary was born June 18, 1947 and raised in Aroostook County, Maine. He lived in Easton, Maine and was a proud member of the Easton, Maine High School Basketball State Champion Team of 1965.
Gary graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1971 and then received an M.S. in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State College. Gary began his career teaching fifth grade in Fort Fairfield, Maine.
Gary and his wife, Kathi moved to Washington, CT in 1973 where he worked at the Glenholme School as a Special Education Teacher, Principal and Executive Director. At Glenholme Gary enjoyed his time in the Board Room and on the John Deere tractor mowing the Baseball field. Gary loved the town of Washington and served on several town committeesand he was particularly proud of being the Zoning Chairman. He was an avid Shepaug supporter and enjoyed attending Shepaug Baseball games as often as he could. Once retired Gary and Kathi moved to Heritage Village in Southbury, CT.
Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathi, his daughter, Kristi and son-in-law, Jon Beck, his granddaughters Mackenzie and Sarah, his sister Dawn Fogg of Maine as well as his life long dear friends, Lee and Karen Dopp. Gary is predeceased by his Parents, Loomis and Ruth Fitzherbert and his brother, Richard.
Gary did not want traditional Services, however, the next time you are working in the Maine potato fields, enjoying coffee at Marty's, attending a Shepaug Baseball Game or visiting the Glenholme School, please think of him. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 7, 2020