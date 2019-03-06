|
Gerard Joseph Strol
Gerard Joseph Strol, 69 born in Queens, New York, passed away on February 17, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife Krista Scherer Strol of 40 years; their three children: Jeremy, Lauren, Garret, granddaughters Gianna and Emma Strol; and his beloved dog, Sadie. He is predeceased by his brother Raymond.
Gerard was a major force in the Candlewood Lake community spanning over 60 years, where together with his wife Krista of 40 years built Gerards Waters Edge Marina, a successful marine business on Candlewood Lake.
The Strol Family invites their friends to join them in a celebration of Gerard's life, March 22, 2019 at noon at Gerard's Waters Edge Marina, 120 Old Town Park Road, New Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Candlewood Lake Authority or Ability Beyond Disability, Bethel, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2019