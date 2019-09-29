|
Gordon Ritchie
Gordon Ritchie of New Milford, CT, husband of Jean (Campiglia) Cyr, died at home Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 73.
He was born August 12, 1946 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Gordon and Nellie (Jeffries) Ritchie. He graduated from New Milford High School. Gordon worked as a custodian for the New Milford School District for over thirty years before he retired. In 1991, he married Jean Campiglia Cyr at the Riverview Baptist Church in New Milford.
A graveside service will take place at Center Cemetery in New Milford, CT, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Oct. 4, 2019