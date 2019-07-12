Harold Edward "Bud"

Pennington

Harold Edward "Bud" Pennington, 96, of Warren, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 7, 2019. Bud was born June 20, 1923 in Jamaica, New York, to Harold Douglas and Grace Merritt Pennington.

Bud was happily married to Helene M. Pennington for 62 years. They met at Rangely Lake in Maine, married in Garden City, L.I. in 1951 and lived in Chappaqua and Mt. Kisco, NY before moving to Warren in 1971. Harold was predeceased by his wife Helene Marjorie (Hogan) Pennington, 2013, and his son, Charles Robert Pennington, 2009.

Surviving Bud is son Douglas Pennington, wife Beth, of Northfield, Vermont. Daughter Caroline Valle, husband Brian, of McCall, Idaho. Daughter-in-law Mary Dieter Pennington of Yardley, PA, Son Jamie Pennington, wife Jennifer, of Santa Barbara, California. Nine grandchildren, Katherine Taremae and Grace Pennington; Tate Valle, Stephanie Swierkos, and Jamie Valle; John and Thomas Pennington; Georgia and Fionna Pennington; and five great-grandchildren.

Bud attended Garden City High School, 1940, Long Island, NY, and Princeton University, 1944, Chemical Engineer. Bud was in the U.S. Navy during WWII, 1943-46, as a Lieutenant aboard the USS Shipley Bay in the Pacific. He worked for Union Carbide 1946-1967 as a Chemical Engineer, and also served on the Board of Directors for the Greater New York Savings Bank.

Bud was involved in many volunteer activities while living in Warren. He served on the Lake Waramaug Task Force and the Lake Waramaug Authority. He was very concerned about the preservation of the lake and donated a large parcel of land to prevent future development. He was also chairman, and other positions for the local Boy Scouts Troop and was very involved in his church, St. Johns of New Milford, serving on the vestry twice.

Bud and Helene enjoyed traveling and visited most of the world. He introduced his children to his passion and gave them a world view of life. He was a wonderful father and loved all his family, and was a very generous man.

The visitation is from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Lillis Funeral Home, New Milford. The funeral service will follow the next day, Monday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church, New Milford. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien, CT. Reverend Jack Gilpin will be officiating.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Lake Waramaug Task Force, Warren, CT and The Institute for American Indian Studies, Washington, CT. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on July 19, 2019