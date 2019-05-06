Resources More Obituaries for Harry Alger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Alger

Harry William Alger passed away while in the company of family at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven the afternoon of Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was 66.

Born on Thursday, March 19, 1953 in Stoneham, MA to Harry Renwick Alger and Barbara (Haigh) Frank, Harry was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Bellingham Memorial Junior-Senior High School in 1971 and attended Berklee College of Music. A talented musician, Harry played trumpet for The Blenders, a big band that routinely performed in the greater Boston area in the early 1970s.

A true "people person," Harry took on roles that allowed him to share his varied interests with others. Always on the lookout for adventure, as a young man he took to the streets of New York City as a taxi cab driver. In the early 1980s, Harry moved to Connecticut and opened and operated Bedford Fine Wines and Spirits in downtown Stamford, where he developed a regular clientele and assisted customers with finding the perfect beverage for a special occasion, or for no occasion at all. It was through this entrepreneurial endeavor that he met his wife, Louise, who lived across the street from the shop. They would go on to have two daughters, Bonnie and Jessica.

After moving to New Milford, Harry took the real estate license exam and became a realtor in Litchfield County, helping hopeful homeowners to "make the move" and find houses that suited their needs. Most recently he worked in the Lawn & Garden Department at Sears in Danbury, where he helped patrons make purchasing decisions about lawn mowers and snow blowers, depending on the season. He also provided part-time seasonal help at Dolly's Wine Boutique in New Milford where he shared his love for and vast knowledge of wine.

Harry enjoyed sailing, skiing, fly fishing, and road trips with beautiful views. He was a New England Patriots fan, a bird watcher, and an optimist. When his esophageal cancer returned after a five year hiatus he maintained a positive outlook, reminding us that he had just renewed his driver's license for six more years! Harry adored his children and grandchildren, and visited with them during his final days.

Harry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Louise, daughters Bonnie Alger and Jessica Hochberg (Josh), grandsons Maxton and Riley, brother David Alger (Deanna), sister Judy Sauer (David), and beloved cat Sadie, as well as numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of Harry's life will be held on Saturday, May 18th in New Milford. He will be deeply missed! Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 6, 2019