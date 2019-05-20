Harry Cohen

Harry Cohen, a proud New Milford native, passed away at 62 Bridge St., his home and former law offices, at 98 1/2 years old. Harry was born on Brookside Avenue in 1920 into an immigrant Jewish family, the only son alongside five sisters. Harry attended elementary and high school in New Milford. Harry then attended Colby College and Boston University Law School. During World War II, Harry served as a lieutenant platoon commander in General Patton's Third Army, 90th Division.

Returning to New Milford in 1946, Harry practiced law for 62 years obtaining a formidable reputation for his legal acumen, support for the underdog and fierce commitment to his clients. In 1970, Harry purchased and moved his law offices to 62 Bridge St., an historic, Victorian home on the Green. Harry was instrumental in helping to found and to lead several community organizations that have themselves or through their spinoffs, greatly enriched social life in New Milford. These included the New Milford Community Center (spinoffs include the Parks & Recreation Department and the Senior Center), the Creative Arts Center (morphed into TheatreWorks), Temple Sholom and the New England School of Photographic Arts.

Harry was predeceased by his wife, Frances Sperling Cohen. He is survived by a son, David, and his wife, Jane, and grandson, Zak; and sons, Charles, and Jerome and his wife, Eva.

Many thanks to the treasured New Milford VNA and Home Hospice for their extraordinary care and support. Contributions in Harry's memory may be made at www.newmilfordvna.org or mailed to the VNA, 68 Park Lane Road, New Milford, CT 06776. A celebration of Harry's life will be held Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 62 Bridge St. in New Milford.