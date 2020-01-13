New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Hazel M. Williams

Hazel M. Williams Obituary
Hazel M. Williams
Hazel M. Williams, 95 of New Milford, CT passed away on January 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on April 21, 1924 in Stamford, CT. She was the daughter of Leonard Allinger and Helen Willets Allinger. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Ralph E. Williams Sr., and her two brothers, William Allinger, and Leonard Charles Allinger along with her sister Mildred De Angelis. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by two sons, Robert M. Williams of New Fairfield, and Ralph E. Williams Jr. and his wife Barbara J. Williams of New Milford. Hazel had three grandchildren, Ralph E. Williams III and wife Priscilla of New Milford, Amy L. Williams Brooks and husband Jonathan Brooks of Southbury, and Ashley A. Williams of Brooklyn, N.Y. She also had six great grandchildren Emma, Rebecca and Ryan Williams, Sebastian and Dahlia Brooks and was predeceased by Lily Brooks. Hazel led a long, happy and healthy life devoted to her family, and will be missed by many.
The family would like extend thanks to the Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 17, 2020
