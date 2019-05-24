Heather D. (Moretz) Martin

Heather D. (Moretz) Martin, 45, of Boyertown, PA, wife of Robert Martin, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Pottstown Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Boulder, CO, she was the daughter of Roger and Carol (Taylor) Moretz.

Heather was a 1991 graduate of New Milford High School in CT and a 1995 graduate of Messiah College where she received her Bachelors Degree in Music Education. She went on to teach music and Spanish at Bally Community Pre-School for 11 years. Heather was a member of New Eden Fellowship in Schwenksville where she played piano and was a member of their worship team. She loved teaching pre-school, had great love of gardening and flowers, and enjoyed going to see her daughter play in the Boyertown Area Senior High marching band and helping out in the BASH Band booster organization.

Surviving with her husband and parents are daughters Charis and Natalia Martin; sister Brenda Rodriguez; niece Moira Greeney; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service was held Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 7:00PM at New Eden Fellowship Church, 609 Main St., Schwenksville. Interment was Oct. 13th at Bally Community Garden, Bally, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather's name to Bally Community Pre-School, PO Box 498, Bally, PA 19503.