Helen Toland Frederick Gray

Helen Toland Frederick Gray died peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was much loved by her brother, sister, nieces, and all her many friends, as well as the staff at Pomperaug Woods in Southbury, Connecticut, where she spent her last, and very happy, year and a half. Helen was a passionate, opinionated, strong and generous person, an ardent Democrat, life-long Episcopalian, and lover of dogs, especially Welsh corgis, of which she and her husband Wallace had many over the years. She loved books, particularly mysteries, as well as gracious houses and gardens, singers, and opera. She and Wallace lived over 50 years in Washington, Connecticut, the town she had summered in growing up and loved all her life. A devoted mother, she was saddened by the tragic loss of her only daughter Carla, whom she described as "the light of her life", and who was her pride and joy. Helen graduated from Oldfields School in Maryland and later became Chair of the Board of Trustees. She also served on the Vestry at St. John's Church in Washington, where she was Senior Warden. A committed member of the Washington Garden Club, Helen cared intensely about environmental issues. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to have fun. That is how we will remember and treasure her. She is survived by her brother, John Frederick and his two daughters, Alexandra, and Sarah Borner du Cane, husband Paul and their two sons Thomas and Henry; her sister, Lisa Parker and her two daughters, Eden Grace, husband James and two sons Isaiah and Jesse, and Wendy Parker; her godson Parker Payson, and numerous cherished friends. The funeral service was held on Saturday, May 11th at St. John's Episcopal Church, Washington, CT. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 6, 2019