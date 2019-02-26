Henry "Hank" Anderson

December 8, 1937-February 24, 2019Hank Allen Anderson, better known as "Hank," of Bantam, CT passed away on February 24, 2019. Born in Waterbury, CT on December 8, 1937. He was 81 years old.

Hank was predeceased by his parents Einer August Anderson and Dorothy Cook Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Madeleine Krantz Anderson, and sons Jeffrey Anderson and Richard Anderson. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Bruce W. Anderson. Hank was grandfather to his beloved granddaughters, Jenna Elise Anderson and Ava Madeleine Anderson; brother to Sally Lukos, Donald Anderson, and Marilyn Bernier, and the late Nancy Gilbert and William Anderson; he was also blessed to have many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and "daughter-in-law by love," Whitney Bria.

Hank served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959, and upon his return began his 37 year career at Skovels Manufacturing Co. of New Milford. From there he went on to own and operate Hank's Used Furniture and Antiques, also of New Milford. His many cherished pastimes include playing in numerous men's softball leagues, fishing, hunting, bowling, playing cards, horseshoes, and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Rd., Litchfield. A service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private in East Morris Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

To send the family an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.rowefuneralhome.net Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2019