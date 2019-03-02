Resources More Obituaries for Herbert Walling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herbert M. Walling

Herbert M. Walling of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away on the 22nd day of December 2018 at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was born on September 26, 1947 in Greene New York to Herbert and Marjorie (Kipp) Walling.

He grew up in Port Dickinson, New York and graduated from Chenango Valley High School in 1965. He attended Augusta Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia and then went on to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine; where he earned a Bachelor of Nautical Science in 1971. He later completed his Master of Science in Maritime Management from Maine Maritime in 1987.

Over his 47 years in the maritime industry he made substantial contributions to the industry and the education and training of those who work on and off the water. He started his career with Getty Oil on tankers and Interstate and Ocean Transport (later SONAT) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a captain on tugs. He entered teaching in higher education at Maine Maritime to start the first tug and tow program of this type in the United States. Captain Walling moved back to the industry in a position of management with Moran Towing, Greenwich, Connecticut. He reentered the education field at the Harry Lundeburg School of Maritime training at the Paul Hall Center in southern Maryland; where he worked for several years. After leaving there he worked for Hornbeck Offshore, Covington, Louisiana before taking a teaching position with Texas A&M at Galveston, Texas. Captain Walling started the tug and towing program at the University and taught there until his death.

Herbert married Francene St. John in 1971 in Binghamton, New York. They were happily married for 47 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Marjorie Walling.

He is survived by his spouse Francene St. John of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; his son Jacob Walling of Lancaster; son Ethan (Abby) Walling and grandchildren Hailey and Alexis of New Milford, Connecticut; his brother Kim (Leslie) Walling of Auburn, New York; sister Diane (Larry) Jenson of Binghamton, New York and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Chenango Bridge, New York at 10:00 a.m. on March 23, 2019. A reception will follow the service at the church. A private burial will follow at Vestal Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the tug and towing programs at Maine Maritime Academy, Development Office, 1 Pleasant St., Castine, Maine 04420 or Texas A&M University at Galveston, Development Office, Galveston, Texas 77553-1675.