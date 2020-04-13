Home

Jan M. Sansom

Jan M. Sansom Obituary
Jan M. Sansom
Jan M. Sansom, 88, passed peacefully on March 20, 2020, in Port Charlotte, FL.
She was born on February 5, 1932, to Dan McQueen and Gladys Krieger McQueen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and survived by her two children, Deborah Sumner of Murrieta, CA and Craig Sansom and his wife Rae Ann of Port Charlotte, FL, two grandchildren, Tamarah Sumner Berry of Wildomar, CA and Michael Sumner of Hemet, CA and Great Grandson, Tristen Sumner, one niece and several nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Congregational Church but services will be determined on a future date.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 17, 2020
