Janice A. Cortese
Janice (Asmer) Cortese, 73, of Bethel, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Anthony Cortese, died on Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
Mrs. Cortese was born in Danbury, February 1, 1946, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Joseph) Asmer. Janice attended St. Peter School and graduated from Central Catholic Girls High School of Norwalk.
A lifelong area resident, Mrs. Cortese owned and operated the former Railroad Street Sandwich Shop of New Milford, CT and was a member of St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church of Danbury.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Cortese of Danbury and Anthony Cortese of Fort Worth, Texas; five granddaughters and several cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cortese was predeceased by a sister, Judith Asmer Pimentel.
Services will be private. There are no calling hours.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 19, 2019