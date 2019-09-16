|
|
Jason Stuart Williams
Jason Stuart Williams passed away peacefully in St. Pete, FL on July 19, 2019. Jason was the loving son of Jim and Cheryl Williams of San Antonio, FL. He is survived by his brother, Jamie Williams of Bethel, CT, his son, Connor Williams Jack of Naugatuck, CT and his nephew, Sebastian Sims of Okeechobee, FL , Aunt Susie Williams of New Milford, CT, Uncle Gary Williams (Pat) of Lancing, TN, Uncle Ken McKenney (Pat) of Seguin, TX, Uncle Don McKenney (Lynn) of Ocala, FL and several cousins. Waiting to welcome him into his eternal life are his grandparents, Marge and Jim Williams, Ken and Fern McKenney along with his Uncle Ronnie Williams and his beloved boxer, Pepper.
Jason was born in New Milford Hospital on September 29, 1973. He graduated from New Milford High School and attended Southern CT State University and Arizona State University with a goal of becoming a Special Ed teacher. He worked for the Dept. of Developmental Disabilities, a job that he loved. He had brain surgery in 2001 and later went on disability due to complications from the surgery. His dream was to live in Florida and we are happy that he accomplished this for the last two years of his life and he is now at peace.
A Memorial for the family will be held on September 25 at 11AM at the Gaylordsville Methodist Church officiated by Pastor John Parille.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Sept. 20, 2019