Jeanne (Bostwick) Robison
Jeanne (Bostwick) Robison, a lifelong resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct 20. She was the first child born to Raymond and Florence (Buckingham) Bostwick on December 2, 1920. The Bostwick family is one of the longest lived families in New Milford, dating from 1707.
Jeanne grew up on the family farm in Northville, on which her brother "Bud" continued the family tradition until his health forced him to slow down in the 1990's. She always enjoyed visiting the area which has changed little in the 90+ years since her youth. To her final breath, mom delighted in telling stories of her childhood. They include; walking on stonewalls, picking wildflowers in the upper pasture, visiting her dad in the barn, and helping her mom in the garden. Today, the land remains in the family, although it is no longer a working farm.
She attended the 1 room schoolhouse that still stands in Northville, got to skip the 3rd grade, which helped her to graduate from NMHS at age 16.She went on to get a degree in Music with a major in Voice from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. She had dreams of putting her degree to use in the big city, but, as so often happens, reality prevailed.
Jeanne married Earle Robison in 1943. They settled into a family oriented life, raising 3 children, and playing their parts in mid century America. He was also a talented singer, and they shared their talents in the community by singing in the choir at the Congregational Church. They were also active with the Sherman Players. He was taken from her far too soon, suffering a fatal heart attack in 1969. She lived on nearly 50 years since she lost the love of her life. Those years were filled with meaningful work, first at the Lindsted Oil Company, then moving onto Barton's Department Store, where she stayed until they shut their doors. She then moved into working for 3 different owners of the local bookstore and was a lively presence at the store until the age of 88. This job fit in well with her love of reading and crossword puzzles, The installation of a new computer system spurred her into retirement. Along the way she made many new friends who admired her work ethic and her daily zest for life.
Jeanne is survived by her sister Charlotte Bostwick of New Milford, her children Emily, David, and Laura, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the local area
A contribution in her name may be made to:
The Connecticut Food Bank
2 Research Parkway
Wallingford, CT 06492
OR
New Milford Community Ambulance
1 Scovill St./ PO Box 102
New Milford, CT 06776
A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 1, 2019