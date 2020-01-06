|
|
Jeannine Wharton
Jeannine (Pelletier) Wharton, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at
home in Madawaska, Maine. She was born on October 1, 1938, the daughter of George and Lucie
(Dufour) Pelletier. She is survived and will be missed by her son, Donald Wharton II and wife Karen of New Milford, Connecticut; and her daughter, Danielle (Wharton) Neary and husband Don of Marlborough, Connecticut. She was the very proud Grammie to four grandsons: Connor, Tyler, Sean and Brendan Neary. She is also survived by her sister Alfreda (Freda) Lacasse of Berlin, New Hampshire, and wonderful nieces and nephews. As the baby of the family, she was predeceased and is enjoying a Heavenly family reunion with her parents; two infant brothers, Gerard and Edward; brother Armand (Bea); and, sisters Gisele, Lucille, Cecile, Velma and Auror (Dawn). Jeannine earned her bachelor's degree and Teacher's Certificate from University of Maine at Fort Kent, and her Certificate of Graduate Study in Reading from Western Connecticut State University. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. From 1964-1967, she served as the final teacher in Connecticut's last one room schoolhouse; the Gaylord School, also known as The Little Red School House, operated from 1740-1967 in Gaylordsville, Connecticut. From there, she moved to Hill & Plain Elementary School in New Milford where she taught third grade before enjoying her retirement. In 1992, she moved back home to Madawaska and into the house that her father had built for their family many years earlier. Jeannine loved to travel and was proud of having visited all 50 states and 29 countries. She was a lifelong learner and advocate of education, a legacy she has shared with her children and grandchildren. Most of all, she was fiercely independent and wrote her own story in a time when a full-time working mother was far from the norm. But she said often that her most important job was being a mother, and she joyfully celebrated that job description expanding when she became a grandmother, sharing her greatest gift: unconditional love. Spring interment will be at St. David Cemetery with a graveside service date to be determined. In Jeannine's memory, please consider learning something new. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.lajoiefuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 10, 2020