Jeffrey Frederic Burcaw
Jeffrey Frederic Burcaw, 77, of Bridgewater, Conn., passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2019, at New Milford Hospital. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Kreinik Burcaw.
Jeff was born April 23, 1942, in Allentown, Pa., the son of the late Frederic and Louise Burcaw. The family later moved to Blauvelt, N.Y., where Jeff spent his formative years. After high school, he served abroad in the Air Force and later attended Rockland Community College in preparation for a 40-year career in sales.
Jeff is survived by his son, Joseph Burcaw, and his wife, Emily Bevelaqua, of Collinsville, Conn., and a brother, Matthew Burcaw, and his wife, Karin Eberhardt, of Manhattan, N.Y.
Jeff was a loving husband, father and friend. An avid sports fan, Jeff was especially loyal to the Jets, the Mets and the New York Rangers. In the mid-1990s, Jeff opened Bank Street Cards and Comics in New Milford, Conn., to share his passion with others in the community.
A special thank you to the staff at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center and New Milford Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bridgewater Senior Center, 132 Hut Hill Road, Bridgewater.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd Suite #300, Frisco, TX 75034 or by visiting nationalbreastcancer.org.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 1, 2019