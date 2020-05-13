Jack Nicholson was the kindest of men. He always had a joke, a story, or a remembrance to share. A very interesting man who's mind seemed to work like a computer - able to pull up files at a moment's notice! I especially enjoyed his recall of New Milford, CT, as I also had lived there. Jack was beloved by Staff as well as residents and is already missed. Love and peace to Anne, her family and friends.

Lorraine Smith

Friend