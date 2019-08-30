|
Joseph Gerardus Ghering
Southbury, CT -- Joseph Gerardus Ghering, 89, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Lutheran Home of Southbury.
He was born March 28, 1930 in Tilburg, the Netherlands, as one of ten children to parents Johannes Ghering and Anna Vorselaars. At age 15 he helped support his family after World War II by delivering bread for a bakery on his bicycle. He later spent five years as a chef on the Holland American Line from Rotterdam to New York.
During that time he began dating his wife, Ineke, and proposed to her on Christmas Day in 1955. He moved to the United States the next month, but it was not until two years later that his fiancée's visa came through. The two married on July 5, 1958, in the chapel of a Utrecht hospital so that Ineke's sick father could attend.
After a honeymoon in Nice, the newlyweds flew 24 hours to the US. Once there, they settled in Poughkeepsie, NY, where Joseph cooked for various restaurants. In 1962 he became the sous chef of the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, NY and worked there for three years before moving to Washington, CT with his wife and three children. There, he managed the Gunnery School's food service for over 20 years.
Upon retiring in the late '80s, Ineke and Joseph moved into their first home in Bethlehem, CT, where they enjoyed creating and maintaining beautiful gardens and lawns. Joseph was an active tennis player at the Washington Tennis Club and remained an avid fan of the Gunnery hockey program. After he retired, attending morning mass was the most important part of his day. The couple moved to Heritage Village in Southbury, CT in 2013. For the last five months of his life he was well cared for by the loving staff of the Lutheran Home.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ineke (deVries) Ghering; daughter Anke Ghering Franklin and her partner Todd Roze of Washington, CT; son John Ghering and his wife Kathy of Roswell, GA; daughter Carol Ghering Lagatta and her husband Richie of Lawrenceville, GA; sisters Resi Ghering and Ria van Kerkoerle; brother Gerard Ghering; and many nieces and nephews, all of the Netherlands.
He also leaves behind grandchildren Katie Franklin and her wife Sarah; Kelly Franklin and her husband Peter Roushdy; Kylie Ghering; Sara Ghering; Mathew Ghering, Austin Lagatta and his wife Morgan; Nicole Lagatta; as well as two great-grandchildren, Elle Roushdy and Curtis Franklin; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at the Church of the Nativity, Prince of Peace Parish, 48 East Street, Bethlehem, with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations in Joseph's memory can be made to The Gunnery School, 22 Kirby Rd., Washington, CT 06793 to benefit the ice hockey program.
Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect is assisting the Family.
