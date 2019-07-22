Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Fitzgerald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Iii

Joseph Michael Fitzgerald III passed away unexpectedly at the Lake Waramaug Country Club in Washington, CT, on July 10. Joe was known for his business acumen and genuine warmth and generosity. He spent his final years doing what he loved most: playing golf with his wife, Betsy, going to concerts, watercolor painting, playing the guitar, piano and harmonica, and spoiling his grandchildren. He leaves a rich legacy.

Joe was born in Montclair, NJ, on July 22, 1949, four minutes before his identical twin, Paul. He is also survived by his younger siblings, Nancy, Tim and Mark. Their childhood in Glen Ridge, NJ, was full of laughter, and they stayed in close contact throughout their lives.

Joe attended Holy Name School in East Orange, NJ, and organized their 50th reunion in 2012. He then attended The Lawrenceville (NJ) School, where he starred in football, basketball, and baseball (batting a school-record .513 his senior year). Lawrenceville was central to his life; over the years he served on the Board of Trustees and was class agent, class secretary and reunion chair, most recently for the Class of '67 50th reunion.

Joe attended Williams College, where he played football and baseball, receiving his BA in 1971. He stayed connected to Williams and his classmates throughout his life. Later, Joe had the joy of driving up to Williamstown with Betsy on many fall Saturdays to watch their son's games.

After college, Joe taught and coached at the Canterbury School in New Milford, CT, where he met Betsy, to whom he was married for 42 years. He received an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and enjoyed a successful career in Investor Relations at Capital Cities/ABC and Seagram Universal in New York

City and at MGM Studios in Los Angeles. These positions allowed him to travel and meet many of his heroes in music, film, and sports.

Joe loved Lake Waramaug Country Club, where he was a member for 34 years. He devoted years of service as a member of the golf and house committees, as treasurer of the board, and ultimately as president from 2013-2015. He was instrumental in spearheading the installation of the irrigation system and in envisioning the new clubhouse project completed in 2018.

In addition to Betsy, Joe is survived by two children, Tucker of Moscow, Russia, and Sophie Burke of Dedham, MA; their spouses Kseniya Simon and Sam Burke; and two grandchildren, Leon Simon and Owen Burke. He is also survived by 25 brothers- and sisters-in-law, 14 cousins and 32 nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed career-counseling, spreading his joy of music and art, rooting for his beloved Yankees and Giants, maintaining lifelong friendships, and making new ones.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel at The Lawrenceville School, 2500 Main Street, Lawrenceville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory can be made to Ready to Succeed, 1514 17th Street, #205, Santa Monica, CA 90404, or https://www.readytosucceedla.org/donate. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Aug. 2, 2019