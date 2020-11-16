Joseph A. Molella

Joseph A Molella passed away peacefully at Village Crest Rehabilitation Center on 11/12/2020. Born on 3/24/1953 to Frank and Rita Molella who predeceased him as well as a sister Theresa.

Joe had worked as a custodian in Millbrook, NY where he had resided. He was an avid bowler, pool player and loved his Yankees.

Despite the hardships of his illness Joe had a strong will to live. He had such a big heart, a great sense of humor and loved children. He was always so thoughtful of others and truly an amazing man.

He leaves sisters Marcella Walsh (Stan) and Kathy Molella and brothers Gerald (Bonny) and Gregory (Maritza).

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Milford VNA/Hospice or New Milford VNA Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store