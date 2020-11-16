1/1
Joseph Molella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Molella
Joseph A Molella passed away peacefully at Village Crest Rehabilitation Center on 11/12/2020. Born on 3/24/1953 to Frank and Rita Molella who predeceased him as well as a sister Theresa.
Joe had worked as a custodian in Millbrook, NY where he had resided. He was an avid bowler, pool player and loved his Yankees.
Despite the hardships of his illness Joe had a strong will to live. He had such a big heart, a great sense of humor and loved children. He was always so thoughtful of others and truly an amazing man.
He leaves sisters Marcella Walsh (Stan) and Kathy Molella and brothers Gerald (Bonny) and Gregory (Maritza).
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Milford VNA/Hospice or New Milford VNA Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved