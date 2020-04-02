Home

Katherine Ann Cieklinski Grell

Katherine Ann Cieklinski Grell, wife, mother and friend to many.
She passed away peacefully from this world on Tuesday morning, March 24th, 2020.
Born to John and Eva Cieklinski on June 10, 1928 and raised in New Milford, Connecticut.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John C. Grell, two sisters and three brothers and is survived by her three sons, Derek, Jeffrey and Jay. She has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She loved to paint, knit and grow beautiful flowers in her garden. Katherine had a long successful career with the southern New England Telephone Company and lived most of her life in the area and considered it home.
You will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020
