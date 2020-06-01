Katherine (Kay) G. Austin

Katherine (Kay) G. Austin, long-time New Milford resident, passed away in Litchfield CT on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Marion Harter Austin and C. Oakley Austin Sr. of Rutherford, NJ. Kay was predeceased by her sister, Marion Mackie, and her brother, C. Oakley Austin Jr.

Kay was born December 14, 1928 in Newark NJ and raised in Rutherford NJ. She was a graduate of Bluffton College in Ohio and worked as a social worker in New York before becoming a teacher. She was a dedicated teacher for over thirty years, mostly in the New Milford School District. Kay was devoted to her pet companions and with improving the lives of dogs, cats, and wildlife.

Upon retiring, Kay initially spent her time caring for her aging mother. She enjoyed pursuing her major interests of art, nature, travel, music, gardening, and volunteerism. Kay especially enjoyed painting and working with clay, walking her dogs in the local parks, growing vegetables and flowers, and visiting nursing homes with her canine companions.

Kay is survived by two nieces, a nephew, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



