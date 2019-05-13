Ken Edward Dougherty, Jr.

Ken Dougherty, 67, of Manhattan and Bridgewater, CT, passed away at home on April 29 after a 4-year battle with esophageal cancer. Born on Long Island on October 14, 1951, and raised primarily in Huntington, Ken graduated from Georgetown University and Columbia Business School before embarking on a 30-year career as an institutional bond salesman for leading Wall Street firms, including Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Dain Rauscher. After retiring, Ken pursued his passion for history and learning by obtaining a graduate degree in social studies education from the Steinhardt School at NYU and becoming a New York City high school teacher. Ken eventually refocused his talents on tutoring, volunteering for Comprehensive Development to help students pursue their dreams of higher education and for Cents-Ability, where he developed and delivered financial literacy programs and served as an Executive Committee member. In Bridgewater, Ken was a communicant and a vestry member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and a member of the water quality board of the Friends of the Lake. Ken is survived by his wife, Priscilla Hancock; his children, Suzanne (Nicolas) Bouisset of London, Brian (Nick Robert) of Boston, and Michael of Manhattan; and their mother, Pamela Dougherty of Springfield, NJ; his grandsons, Charlie, Oliver, William, and Henry; four sisters, Kathleen Samchalk of Pinehurst, NC, Deborah and Barbara, both of St. James, NC, and Patricia Bloom of Longmeadow, MA and their families; and numerous cousins, in-laws, and friends, including the seven remaining Inebrions. Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father and granpa; as a loyal friend; for his sense of humor; and for being a genuinely good guy. Friends will be welcomed at the Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleeker Street, on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held the same day at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Broadway at 10th Street, with a reception following. Donations in Ken's name may be made to St. Mark's Church, 5 Main St., Bridgewater, CT, 06752 or to Comprehensive Development, Inc., 240 Second Ave., NYC, 10003. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 13, 2019