Kevin Keating
Kevin O'Neill Keating
It is with great sorrow we announce that Kevin O'Neill Keating has passed away on October 24th, 2020 at the age of 78.
His loved ones will remember him as a dedicated husband, a caring father and grandfather, a loyal brother, and a wonderful friend. He was a graduate of Canterbury School Class of 1959, and Providence College Class of 1963. He spent his career serving his country in the military and civil service; and his retired years preserving and appreciating the beauty of nature. In everything he did, he conducted himself with integrity, humor, and generosity.
Kevin Keating will forever be in the hearts of his wife Linda Hampton Keating, his son Kevin Patrick Keating, his daughter Alanna Cheylene Gavilan, his son-in-law Rafael Miguel Gavilan, his brother Michael Keating, his sisters Colleen Keating Marks and Alanna Keating, and his grandchildren: Rachel, Elias, Ezra, Nathaniel, and Isaac Gavilan.
A mass celebrating Kevin's life will be held on November 6 at 10AM at St. James Church.
Memorial donations in honor of Kevin may be made to Our Daily Bread, mailable to St. James Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ, 07701.

Published in Danbury News Times & New Milford Spectrum on Nov. 2, 2020.
