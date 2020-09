Or Copy this URL to Share

Lesley Sensenbrenner

Lesley Sensenbrenner died at Danbury Hospital on August 26th. She was born in Birmingham, England July 29, 1944. She is survived by her husband, Douglas, two children, Elaine LaFontan and Steve. Five Grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Madison, Morgan, and Alexandra. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, go out and have a nice dinner.



