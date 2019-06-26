Leslie C. Damon

Leslie C. Damon, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 25th at New Milford Hospital in New Milford. He was born April 23rd, 1952, in Northeast Harbor Maine to Sheldon and Persis (Cunningham) Damon. He met the love of his life Christine Melfi in 1985, and they were married on July 1st, 1995. He was the owner and operator of DCL Services Plumbing Company, displaying not only the knowledge and experience a true Master Plumber is known for, but also the strength and tenacity of a hard-working man who never quit. He was an optimistic man, never missing an opportunity to lighten the mood with his bold humor or make you laugh with one of his many incredible stories. He is survived by his wife, Christine; a brother, Bob; his mother, Persis; his six children; Richard, Michelle, Alison, Wendy, Michele, and Christine; and far too many family members and dear friends to count. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Leslie Damon are invited to the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT 06776 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 to celebrate his amazing life. The interment will be private.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from June 27 to July 5, 2019