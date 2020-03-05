New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Lewis W. Cheney

Lewis W. Cheney Obituary
Lewis W. Cheney
Lewis W. Cheney, 75, passed away on February 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Lewis was born on March 21, 1944, a son of the late Kenneth and Edith (Smalley) Cheney.
He is survived by a sister, Genevieve "Beazie" Bushman; a daughter, Janice Arnold of Bridgeport and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on August 15, 2020 at The Pavilion in Washington Depot, CT.
To send the family an online condolence kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 13, 2020
