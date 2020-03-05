|
Lewis W. Cheney
Lewis W. Cheney, 75, passed away on February 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Lewis was born on March 21, 1944, a son of the late Kenneth and Edith (Smalley) Cheney.
He is survived by a sister, Genevieve "Beazie" Bushman; a daughter, Janice Arnold of Bridgeport and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on August 15, 2020 at The Pavilion in Washington Depot, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 13, 2020