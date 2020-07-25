Lynn Darling Hendrix

Lynn Darling Hendrix formerly of Washington Depot, CT, currently of Monterey, MA, died on July 24, 2020 at home. Lynn spent the last years of his life battling Lewy Body Dementia while under the loving care of his family. He was 83.

Lynn was born on March 14, 1937 in New Milford, CT and he grew up in Gaylordsville. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1955. Lynn joined the U.S. Marine Corps. in Dec. 1956, where he served for three years until Dec. 1959, working mostly as a helicopter mechanic. After his service in the military he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Anne Richard. Together with his father Clarence, he built the family home in Washington Depot where he and Barbara raised their 7 children, 1 granddaughter and many foster children.

Lynn began his career as an auto mechanic in 1960 where he worked at New Milford Volkswagen and then later at Bird Motors in Danbury as a shop foreman. He began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in South Kent/Gaylordsville in 1986. He retired from the Post Office in 1999 in order to care for his wife Barbara. He was able to spend the next 14 years lovingly caring for her at home until her death in 2013.

Lynn had a love of the outdoors from a very young age, and he was an avid gardener. He adored his many black Labrador Retrievers over the years. He loved to read and had a vast knowledge of war history. He dabbled in carpentry, building much of the family furniture in addition to the family home. Lynn was a kind-hearted man who spent his life doing for others. His last years were difficult and heartbreaking, but despite the relentlessness of the disease, Lynn maintained until the end, his great sense of humor, his love of life, his dignity, and his independent spirit.

Lynn was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Daisy (Darling) Hendrix; his wife of 50 years, Barbara; his brother Lowell Hendrix and his sisters Evelyn Marsh, Gloria Malumphy and Ellen Bickford.

Lynn is remembered dearly by his children: Darlene (Laplante) Edmonds and husband Alan of Arlington, TX, Wilfred Laplante of Markle, IN, Kevin Laplante and wife Linda of Mountain Air, NM, Laurie (Hendrix) Anderson and husband Kurt of Gaylordsville, CT, Robin Hendrix and fiancé David Moulton of Barkhamsted, CT, Byron Hendrix of Markle, IN, and Cynthia Makuc and husband John of Monterey, MA. Lynn leaves 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington Community Fund, 14 River Road, Washington, CT 06794. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store