Marie Kolak

Marie Kolak, 90, was born on April 20, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She moved to Cody WY from Connecticut in 1989 to enjoy her retirement with her husband. Marie had an absolute love for life and family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her mother Stella Piazza, father Thomas Piazza Sr., and brother Thomas Piazza Jr. Chester Kolak, her husband of over 62 years preceded her death.

Marie is survived by her son Ray Kolak; her daughters Linda Kolak and Laura (Adrian) Stroud; her grandchildren Dana Rinne, Kristin Clark, Stephanie Stroud, John Stroud and Christopher Stroud; and her great-grandchildren Colton Clark, Brody Clark and Quinn Baugher. She also leaves behind many dearly loved nieces, nephews and brother-in-law Robert Fisher.

A mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Saint Anthony's Church in Cody, WY. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 29, 2019