Mary (Maureen) Deeds of New Milford, CT died at home with her family at her side on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born June 5, 1931 in New York City, NY, daughter of Thomas and Mary (McNamara) Hartigan. Mrs. Deeds moved from New York City to New Preston CT after her marriage to George P. Cheney in 1953. They later moved back to NYC in 1960, where she began her career as a proofreader and typist for the H.W. Wilson Company in NYC. After her husband George's passing she moved her young family to Englewood, NJ, where she joined the administration of the Development office at Englewood Hospital. In 1975, she moved to Kent, CT where she met her husband Albert H. Deeds and they married in 1982. She is predeceased by her loving 1st husband George P. Cheney, her son George Cheney, her loving 2nd husband Albert H. Deeds (Pop), her brother Thomas Hartigan of Englewood, NJ and her sister Patricia Folger of Lake Carmel, NY. Maureen is survived by her Daughter Ann Marie Cheney Ovitt of New Milford and her son Paul K. Cheney and his partner Dawn Pratt of Kent. She was a loving devoted grandmother (Nana) to her 6 grandchildren Carlton Ovitt and his partner Kelly Spillane, Brittany Ovitt Orvis and her husband Kyle Orvis, Thomas Ovitt, Justin Cheney and his partner Rachel Zinni , Jason Cheney and his wife Christina, Jesse Cheney and his wife Olga. Her extended family Ken and Michelle Deeds, of Kent, John and Lisa Deeds of Canaan, grandchildren Jennifer Dingee and Kathryn Deeds, and several nieces and nephews. A Christian mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25th, 1:30 pm at St. Francis Catholic Church, New Milford, CT. A celebration of life will follow at the New Preston Woman's Club, Church St., New Preston, CT. A Christian burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford, CT in the Spring. Contributions in her memory may be made to New Milford VNA Home, 1 Old Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 31, 2020