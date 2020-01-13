|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Baldi
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Baldi, 67, of Millsboro, Delaware, passed away at home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born on November 23, 1952, in Rockville Centre, New York, she was the daughter of the late Henry George and Noreen (Mitchell) Tobsig.
For 25 years, Mrs. Baldi worked as a teacher in New Milford, Connecticut. A dedicated educator, Beth held undergraduate and master's degrees in education from Western Connecticut State University. She put her heart and soul into her classroom, and her devotion to her students made her a favorite at Northville Elementary School. After retiring to Delaware, Beth organized the "Pelican Pointers" group in an effort to welcome new members to the neighborhood and coordinate community volunteer efforts. Reflecting her selfless commitment to helping others, the group donates their time and talents to supporting the Sussex County Volunteers, knitting and sewing duffle bags for children in need. In her spare time, Beth could be found walking on the beach, working in her garden, or sharing laughs with her friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, who will greatly miss her warm smile, patient nurturing, and special treats.
Beth is survived by her loving husband of nearly 47 years, Anthony Baldi, as well as her three children and their spouses: Daniel and Lauren Baldi; Sarah and John Geary; and Benjamin and Jennifer Baldi. Her seven grandchildren were her pride and joy: Alexander and Nicholas Baldi; Grace and Griffin Geary; and Meredith, Morgan, and Casey Baldi.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 3:00pm at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Delaware. Friends may arrive as early as 2:00pm to visit with the family. Casual dress is requested, as Beth would have wanted everyone to be comfortable.
If anyone wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth's name to: Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Jan. 24, 2020