Mary H. Roberts
Mary H. Roberts of New Milford, CT, passed away in New Milford at the age of 96.
She was born March 18, 1924 in Amherst, MA, daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Bugbee) Pickering. Mary received her B.S. from Framingham State Teachers College and M.S. from Danbury State Teachers College. In addition to teaching for many years at the Hill and Plain School in New Milford, she taught at the Burnham School in Bridgewater and the New Preston School in Washington. She volunteered at the Bridgewater Fair and was assistant to the secretary, volunteered for the Civic Defense Plane Spotter during the Korean War, the March of Dimes and the New Milford Congregational Church. Mary was a member of the Palm Rebecca Lodge, 70 years and held all offices, member of the Roger Sherman Chapter of the D.A.R., the New Milford Education Assoc., past president, State and National Delegate, member of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society, Registrar of voters, Bridgewater Scholarship committee and was on the board of directors for the New Milford VNA.
Mary received awards for outstanding educator from Union Carbide and Life time of service award by the New Milford Rotary Club. When she was able to travel she enjoyed going north to visit family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and loved to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren play baseball and basketball. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge at the New Milford Senior Center and set back with friends.
Mary is survived by her son William Hibbard (Carolyn) of Roxbury, CT, daughter Jean Cashman of Woodland, ME, step children Leslie Thurston (Alton) and Stanley Roberts (Linda) of New Milford, CT, sister Joan Pool of Belchertown, MA, brother Arthur Pickering of Amherst, MA, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George C. Hibbard and second husband George S. Roberts and brother Charles Newkirk.
The family would like to thank the staff at Chestnut Grove, Candlewood Valley Health & rehab. and the New Milford Senior Center. Particular thanks to her home care givers Carol Titus, Peggy Ford and Patty Failla.
Interment will be in the North Hadley Cemetery in MA at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Good Shepard Lodge Scholarship, 25 Danbury Rd., New Milford, CT 06776, Att. Peggy Ford or the CEA-NM Scholarship Fund, 80-B Chestnut St., Bethel, CT 06801, Att. Mat Wall.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 17, 2020