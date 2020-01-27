|
Michael Cherney
Michael Dimitry Cherney of New Milford, CT, died peacefully at home Saturday January 25, 2020 at the age of 81.
Born in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, only son of the late Dimitry and Gally (Katerinodar) Bologovsky, he and his parents spent most of WWII in a forced labor camp in Germany. After the war they immigrated to the U.S. in 1947. He became a naturalized citizen and attended schools in New York City.
He graduated from the College of New York, receiving a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC program. He served twenty years as an Intelligence Analyst and retired as a Field Grade Officer. He lived and worked in NYC for over 35 years raising a family before moving to CT in the eighties. He specialized in corporate sales, marketing and production development, primarily in the reprographic field in New York City and Connecticut.
An avid reader, he was also an accomplished artist and in turn loved nature, sports, travel and the outdoors. A car person his entire life, he enjoyed attending and taking part in various sports car events.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Hyde Cherney, son Michael Thomas of Van Alstyne, TX, daughter in law Claire and grandchildren, Charlotte and Colin; daughter Ingrid McGinty of Duxbury, MA, her husband John and grandchildren Caitlin, Shannon and Anna; step sons John Hyde and Jason Hyde and his wife Carolyn and their children Lydia, Alys and Sonya and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends Friday January 31, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon with a funeral service beginning at noon at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Army Emergency Relief Fund are appreciated.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Feb. 7, 2020