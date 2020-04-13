|
Michael-John Cavallaro
Michael-John Cavallaro of New Milford, CT, beloved son of Jack and Leone Cavallaro died from a long standing illness in the early morning hours of April 8, 2020 at age 67.
Michael-John was born on September 23, 1952. He spent much of his childhood in Florida, but summered in Connecticut at the Casino on Lake Waramaug which his grandfather owned. Michael-John's talent for cooking stemmed from these early years working in the kitchen under his grandfather's tutelage.
Michael-John was active in local theater, acting and directing at Theater Works, Brookfield Theater for the Arts and the Sherman Playhouse. He was well known for his impersonation of Mark Twain.
Michael-John loved playing guitar. He shared his enthusiasm for singing and performing as, among other things, a frequent host of "Hoot Night" at the Marbledale Pub in the 70's.
His passion for history lead him to spend countless hours pouring through town records, researching land purchases and tracing the town's origins. His love of the outdoors complemented his passion for history; he often found himself exploring the woods to track down old land boundaries. Michael-John documented his discoveries in a two-volume book series called, Tales of old New Milford. He started his own research agency, His-Tec, and often lectured on his fascinating findings.
As a tradesman, Michael-John was involved in many renovation projects for residential and commercial customers, under his own company, Michael-John Cavallaro Woodworking. His love and appreciation of wood lead him to become an accomplished woodcarver.
He received many awards for his service to the local area including:
Outstanding Achievement for Environmental Awareness from Daughters of the American Revolution, American Heritage Conservation Committee
Agnes Knowles Award for Outstanding Community Service
The Ninth Annual DaVinci Award for Volunteerism
Lifetime Achievement Award from the Town of New Milford.
Michael-John had many passions. He was an avid outdoorsman, an environmentalist, historian, author, carpenter, craftsman, musician, actor, director.. and a loving friend to many. He will be sincerely missed by all those who were part of his colorful life.
Michael-John is predeceased by his sister Patrice Lynn Cavallaro. He is survived by his nephew Byron Windsor and his former wife Betsy Petrone.
Funeral arrangements will be private. A memorial service is being planned, date to be determined.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 24, 2020