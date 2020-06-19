Mildred Keefe

Mildred G. Keefe

Mildred G. Keefe, 98, a lifelong resident of New Milford, CT, passed away suddenly Wednesday June 17, 202 in New Milford.

She was born in New Milford daughter of the late Stephen Golembesky and Vera (Koachman) Golembesky. She graduated from New Milford High School and attended Post Junior College in Waterbury, CT. She enlisted in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943 where she met and married her husband, Gerald Keefe. Following the war, together they opened Keefe Interiors furnishing many homes in New Milford and the surrounding area. Mrs. Keefe later was employed by New Milford Hospital as the Director of Human Resources for 27 years.

Mrs. Keefe was a long standing member of St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in New Milford. She proudly served as the president of the Confraternity of the Rosary at one time. She was greatly loved and supported by her church family.

Mrs. Keefe volunteered at New Milford Hospital for several years. She was a long-term member of the New Milford Hospital Society. Mrs. Keefe enjoyed theater and attended many Broadway shows. She was also fond of ocean cruising, especially on Holland American Cruise Line.

Mrs. Keefe was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Keefe.

She is survived by her niece, Jennifer A. Malone of Cromwell, CT and her nephew Jeffrey J. Malone, MD of New Milford, CT. She is also survived by her wonderful church family, caring neighbors and many, many dear friends whom she greatly cherished.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements.



