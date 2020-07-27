Miles Camp

Miles J. Camp

Miles J. Camp, 84, passed July 24th 2020 at his home near Columbia, Missouri after a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He died quietly and peacefully at home with family. Miles was born September of 1936 to Arthur and Marion Camp (née Jennings) and grew up in Kent Ct. After serving in the US Army he returned to Ct where he married Nancy Thowless of New Milford and they had three children. In 1984 he married Esther Swanson (Dinah) and they relocated to South Carolina where he worked as a construction contractor until retiring. He and his wife moved to Columbia, Missouri with their niece Brooke Whitley (née Williams) and her husband Doug who cared for both of them in their final days. His wife Dinah passed May 16th of this year. He is survived by his sister Gail Pfeifer of California, daughters Kathy Bonnell and Elizabeth Geiling both of NY and son Miles A. Camp of Minnesota and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There currently is no service scheduled but at a later date his family hopes to have a celebration of both his life and Dinah's at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers it is asked that you make a donation in Miles' name to the American Legion Post 87. PO Box 468 Washington Depot Ct 07964.



