Norma Helen Bray
Valentine
Norma Helen Bray Valentine passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April
25, 2020 in her New Milford home at the age of 85.
She was born May 19, 1934 in Stamford, CT moving to New Milford at a young age. She was
the daughter of the late Norman Malcolm Bray Sr. and Mable (Tuz) Bray and sister of
the late Norman Bray Jr.
July 3, 1954, she married the late John Charles Valentine becoming a stay at home housewife and mom until the opening of Schaghticoke Middle School where she worked for several years in the cafeteria. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Milford and Girl Scout leader. She loved Jesus, gardening, the ocean, her family and cats.
Norma is survived by her four children; John R., Cindy Pokrywka and husband Peter, Donna, and James, her sister Patricia Anderson, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the United Methodist Church of New Milford, the or RVNA Hospice.
Arrangements by Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 8, 2020