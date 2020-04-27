New Milford Spectrum Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Valentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Valentine Obituary
Norma Helen Bray
Valentine
Norma Helen Bray Valentine passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April
25, 2020 in her New Milford home at the age of 85.
She was born May 19, 1934 in Stamford, CT moving to New Milford at a young age. She was
the daughter of the late Norman Malcolm Bray Sr. and Mable (Tuz) Bray and sister of
the late Norman Bray Jr.
July 3, 1954, she married the late John Charles Valentine becoming a stay at home housewife and mom until the opening of Schaghticoke Middle School where she worked for several years in the cafeteria. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Milford and Girl Scout leader. She loved Jesus, gardening, the ocean, her family and cats.
Norma is survived by her four children; John R., Cindy Pokrywka and husband Peter, Donna, and James, her sister Patricia Anderson, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the United Methodist Church of New Milford, the or RVNA Hospice.
Arrangements by Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -