Perry Cable Sr.


1930 - 2019
Perry Cable Sr. Obituary
Perry H. Cable Sr
Perry H. Cable Sr. a lifelong New Preston, CT resident, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Sunday June 23, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born at home in New Preston, March 15, 1930, son of the late William and Phena (Whitlock) Cable. He was a carpenter and worked at Wyant Co. in Washington, CT for 28 years, then worked for the Town of Washington for 11 years before retiring in 2008. He was a great handyman and could fix anything. Mr. Cable was predeceased by his wife Rose (Gueniat) on September 11, 2005. He is survived by his daughters Eileen Gillette (Bob) and Charlene Race (Thomas) both of New Preston, CT, sons Edward Cable (Shirley) of Oakville, CT, Lawrence Cable (Cathryn) of Roxbury, CT, Perry Cable Jr. (Michelle) of Torrington, CT, grandchildren, Jason, Megan, Casey, Elizabeth, Danford, Brandon, Patrick, Travis and Evan, several nieces and nephews and a number of extended family.
Funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Washington Ambulance Assoc., 109 Bee Brook Rd. Washington Depot, CT 06794 or the VNA Northwest Inc., 607 Bantam Rd., Bantam, CT 06750, or Because for Paws, 2 Park Lane, New Milford, Ct 06776.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on July 5, 2019
