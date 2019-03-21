Peter C. Eichbaum

Peter Christopher Eichbaum, 49, of New Milford died March 15, 2019 in New Milford.

He was born June 12, 1969, in Bronx, N.Y., only son of Otto Eichbaum and the late Margot Eichbaum.

He graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a degree in finance and worked in the finance industry for a variety of companies, including General Electric, Coca-Cola, Honeywell, Duracell and Kent School.

Peter enjoyed collecting sports, entertainment, historical and literary memorabilia. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and had a variety of musical interests.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his special friend, J. Heck, of Germany, and friends Dotty Anderson, Kevin, Sandy and Neville, and Joyce and Greg Patterson. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Margarete and Otmar Franz.

Peter did not wish to have a formal service. Instead, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 21, 2019