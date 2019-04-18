Dr. Peter Wenzel Pratt

Dr. Peter Wenzel Pratt ("Doc"), died peacefully at his home in Bridgewater, CT on Feb. 2nd, Peter was 85 years young. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger and Sister Vera Pratt.

Peter was born August 14, 1933, eldest son of Eliot Pratt and Trude Lash. Peter graduated from Harvard University in 1955 and married Elaine Egee in 1956. In 1961 Peter graduated from Hanuman Medical School and completed his internship at Mt. Sinai Hospital where he specialized in Hematology focusing on the treatment of childhood leukemia. Peter had a keen interest in Emergency Medicine, which ultimately led him to the director's position at Danbury Hospital emergency room. In 1982 he founded Primary Care, a facility that focused on immediate and affordable care - a first of its kind in the state of CT.

No grass grew under Peter's feet…By all accounts Peter was a "Man of Action"

Husband, Physician and Father of three children before the young age of 29.

Peter's interests were many and varied - football player, ski jumper, angler, car racer, builder, educator, inventor, conservationist, sailor, businessperson, farmer and physician.

Dr. Pratt is survived by his wife Elaine Pratt, his three children - Chris, Ann, Tim, his daughter-in-law Cameran Pratt, his brother Jonathan Lash and his grandson - Eliot Pratt Esposito.

There will be a celebration of Peter's Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The Celebration will be held at The Pratt Center, 63 Papermill Road, New Milford, CT 06776.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Pratt Center. Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Apr. 18, 2019