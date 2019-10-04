Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Edwards Obituary
Philip S. Edwards
Philip S. Edwards of Casselberry, Florida formerly of New Milford, CT passed away Sept. 20, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, FL. He was the husband of Debbie VanCura Edwards.
Phil was born in New Milford, CT on April 30,1941, son of the late Frank E. and Louise Stafstrom Edwards. He was a graduate of New Milford High School (class of 1959) where he was active in many sports. He graduated from Southern CT State University and The University of Central FL where he was employed as Biology Dept. Manager for 25 years. Phil also graduated from Officers Candidate School and served two years as 1st Lieutenant in the Army stationed in Germany during the Viet Nam War.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, his sisters Joan Jejer of New Milford and Marion (Pinky) Nordland of Warren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Edwards.
Services will be private.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.