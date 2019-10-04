|
|
Philip S. Edwards
Philip S. Edwards of Casselberry, Florida formerly of New Milford, CT passed away Sept. 20, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, FL. He was the husband of Debbie VanCura Edwards.
Phil was born in New Milford, CT on April 30,1941, son of the late Frank E. and Louise Stafstrom Edwards. He was a graduate of New Milford High School (class of 1959) where he was active in many sports. He graduated from Southern CT State University and The University of Central FL where he was employed as Biology Dept. Manager for 25 years. Phil also graduated from Officers Candidate School and served two years as 1st Lieutenant in the Army stationed in Germany during the Viet Nam War.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, his sisters Joan Jejer of New Milford and Marion (Pinky) Nordland of Warren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Edwards.
Services will be private.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Oct. 11, 2019