Philip Witenko, 90, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes, on May 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Phil lost Anna, his wife of 67 years in 2017. She was the love of his life. He often spoke of his love for her, and of how much he missed her. Although New Milford, CT was his home for well over 20 years, he was born in Ukraine in a small village called Nosiv, outside of Lviv in western Ukraine. In 1944, near the end of WWII, German soldiers captured the village and took the men as prisoners. The Nazis gave him a choice - they would either take him or his father - and he did not want them to take his father. So, at the age of 15 he was marched away at gunpoint, never to see his parents or sister again.

After the war, he spent time in a displaced persons camp before deciding to emigrate to the United States, where he became a citizen. He lived first in Brooklyn, NY where he met and married Anna. He would often say that his life really started when he married Anna. They had four daughters, and Phil worked hard to become a part-owner of a restaurant-bar on the upper east side of Manhattan. In 1960, he moved his young family to the home he had built for them in Yorktown Heights, in Westchester County, NY.

Education was very important to Phil and each of his four daughters attended college and obtained one or more degrees. He was very proud of them all. Phil and Anna retired and moved to Spring Hill, Florida for a few years. In 1996, they settled in New Milford, CT where they remained until their passing.

After the breakup of the USSR, Ukraine became an independent country and it became safe to travel there. In 2001 he made a trip back to his childhood village where he met his sister's grown children for the first time: nephew Micheal and niece Philca (named after him), both with children of their own. Phil was very proud of his Ukrainian heritage.

Phil's four daughters are still living: Arlene (John) Rhodes of Grand Junction, CO; Darcy Witenko of Danbury, CT; Patricia Zenk of Kent, CT; and Kathryn (Kenneth) Valentine of Brookline, NH. Philip had nine grandchildren: Philip and Tristan Rhodes, Chelsea, Kayla and Morgan Zenk, and Gregory, Kimberly and Olivia Valentine. His six great-grandchildren are Noah, Jonah, Charlotte, Chloe, Benjamin and Jonathan Rhodes.

Phil continued to have a steadfast faith in God and will have a Christian burial service. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, is in charge of arrangements for a private graveside service for the immediate family at St. Francis Cemetery. Father Ivan Mazuryk will be officiating. When travel restrictions are lifted there will be a memorial gathering for the extended family and friends of Philip Witenko.



