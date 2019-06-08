Phyllis Beallor

Trenton

Phyllis Beallor, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-aunt, dedicated friend, and force of nature passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home in Maine, surrounded by her family. Phyllis joins her beloved Bob, her husband of nearly 60 years who predeceased her.

She is survived by her two loving daughters and their husbands, Susan Beallor-Snyder and Stuart Snyder, June Beallor and Jackson Dragon; her grandchildren, Sara and Madison Snyder; her step-grandchildren Jason and Lily Dragon; her nephew, Marc; nieces, Wendy and Fran; and many cousins. Phyllis had an impact on everyone who met her.

Born in New York in 1932, Phyllis was 86 years young. She was the only child of Louis and Beatrice Saritsky and was doted on by her aunts, Pearl, Augusta and Ida who she remained close with throughout her life. Phyllis was always ahead of the curve – she wore pantsuits early on, fought for civil rights and women's rights, protested nuclear power and stood with planned parenthood. She was an amazing mom, wife, chef and pioneer, and pushed everyone to challenge themselves to their limits. Phyllis went back to college while raising her daughters and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Hunter College.

She was outspoken and the best champion for her family, for ideas and action. For her husband and daughters, she was the head of operations. Her curiosity continued in later years with Torah study and traveling, continuing to meet new people and reading great biographies. She loved the arts, hiking, camping and the outdoors, and all things Maine and Acadia National Park. She will be deeply missed by all.

A private burial service was held on June 4, 2019 in Maine and there will be numerous gatherings throughout the year in her honor in Maine, New York and California.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Friends of Acadia in memory of Phyllis. https://friendsofacadia.org/tribute-gift/

Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on June 8, 2019