Ramsay F. Thom (67) of Roxbury, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1952 in Wadsworth, Ohio to William and Catherine Thom, who emigrated from Scotland. He graduated from the French Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in New York City. He graduated from City University of New York with a BS in Marine Biology. He worked at and retired from The Bronx Zoo in 2012. He loved the outdoors, scuba diving, cooking, gardening, and playing bagpipes and the guitar.
He is survived by his partner of 35 years, Jacquie Gaess; Eric (brother) and Helena Thom of Naples, FL,. Gillean Thom (sister) of Akron, OH.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2019
