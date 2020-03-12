|
Raymond Squires
Jul 3, 1926 - Feb 22, 2020 Raymond "Ray" Squires, age 93, of Orange passed away on February 22, 2020 at his home. For 73 years, he was the loving husband of and survived by Therese Eberhart Squires. Ray was born in New Milford, son of the late Charles and Mildred Squires. He is also survived by his daughter Dorothy Gardiner of Stamford and his grandchildren: Debbie Reynolds of Southport and Jennifer Gardiner of Fairfield, Brent Squires of Tampa, FL, Mandy Borkman of Orlando, FL, Sara Lansing of Orlando, FL. He also has 10 great-grandchildren which include Julia and Chase Reynolds of Southport, Ava, Sophie, and Emme Galaburda of Fairfield. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Squires. Ray had a total of seven siblings. Ray served his country during WWII in the US Navy and then as a member of the US Army Reserve. Prior to his retirement he worked for S.N.E.T. as an installer repairman for over 30 years. Shortly after retirement, Ray and his wife lived and enjoyed many years in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. Ray was a loving and attentive Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He always made everyone around him laugh with his wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit.
Published in The Greater New Milford Spectrum on Mar. 20, 2020